National Geographic documentary on the mysteries of the island of Keros

COSMOTE TV and National Geographic join forces to unravel the mystery of the island

National Geographic has teamed up with Greek pay to view TV company COSMOTE TV in a fascinating documentary exploring the island of Keros in the Aegean Sea unravelling a 4,500-year-old mystery located in the heart of the Aegean.

The new documentary will attempt to reveal how the island of Keros, humankind’s ancient naval sanctuary, was the birthplace of a new way of life, a step closer to the world as we know it today.

Based on the archaeological research and findings of the Cambridge Keros Project, the documentary will also explore Daskalio, one of the largest and most impressive monuments of Cycladic culture of the Early Bronze Age in the Aegean.

Filming for the documentary will take place on the island of Keros, Daskalio, Naxos, Athens, Cyprus and the US, with the premiere scheduled for spring 2020.