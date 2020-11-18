National Geographic Traveller – Alonissos “the Parthenon of shipwrecks”

The eerie remains of the ancient Peristera shipwreck recently opened as the first underwater museum in Greece

The island of Alonissos is among the destinations which are on the rise for 2021, according to National Geographic Traveller, as Athens News Agency reports.

The article in National Geographic Traveller says it is a Mediterranean haven for seals and a deep dive into an ancient shipwreck.

Called “the Parthenon of shipwrecks,” the eerie remains of the ancient Peristera shipwreck recently opened as the first underwater museum in Greece accessible to recreational divers, the National Geographic Traveller noted.

“Located below the surface in the National Marine Park of Alonissos and the Northern Sporades, the site is thought to hold the cargo from a large Athenian barge that sank in the fifth century B.C. Limiting human activity in the 873-square-mile marine park-established in 1992, primarily to save the endangered Mediterranean monk seal-helped keep archaeological looters at bay, preserving the wreck site and its bounty of intact, two-handled wine jars,” the feature notes.