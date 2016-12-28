Nazi-style practices in Turkey! (PHOTO)

The shape of the crackdown that followed the failed coup d’ etat in Turkey takes brings chills to many people around the world. It is widely accepted that the Turkish President is using the failed coup as an excuse for everything. But what was revealed by a document that leaked to the media brings the whole issue to a brand new level, and indeed, a more sinister one.

The document reveals that a young man gave away his girlfriend as a Gulen supporter, because, as he explained she didn’t agree to marry him! The case would be laughable if it didn’t resemble the Hitler’s era Germany, where kids would betray their own parents to the SS… And it would be amusing if people every day in “modern” Turkey weren’t running the danger of actually having a “Midnight Express” experience, because someone simply accused them of being a…gulenist.