Nazi warship found after 80 years (video)

A Nazi warship sank by the British has been found 80 years later, after a power company stumbled across it while inspecting their underwater lines.

The Karlsruhe was returning from the Nazi invasion of Norway in 1940 when it was torpedoed by HMS Truant, forcing the Germans to scuttle the sinking ship.

But while the story of the Karlsruhe is recorded fact, it’s location remained a mystery – until now.

Norwegian power company, Statnett, found the vessel after identifying a wreck close to its underwater lines in the strait of Skagerrak.

