NBA channel recognises Greek Freak with a highlight reel (video)

Giannis Antetokounmpo might only be 22 years old, but the Greek Freak has already left his mark in the NBA. Giannis has achieved super-start status in only 3 years since being picked in the drafts. His work ethic, talent, physical attributes and his humble character, which he consistently displays week in week out, has made many basketball pundits across the pond label him the next big thing of the sport. Recognising Giannis’s incredible talent, the NBA’s official YouTube channel has compiled a highlight reel of the Greek Freak.