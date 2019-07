The new parliament will have 7 parties, the findings reveal

New Democracy holds a 12% lead against ruling SYRIZA in the latest poll published by Kapa Research. Based on the poll’s findings, seven parties are projected to enter Parliament, with 3 of them (Golden Dawn, DiEM25, Hellenic Solution) barely managing to get over the required 3% threshold.

In more detail, the respondents’ voting intentions are broken down to:

ND 40%, SYRIZA 28%, KINAL 7.3%, KKE 5,4%, Golden Dawn 3.9%, DiEM25 3.4% and Greek Solution 3.1% .