ND leader Mitsotakis calls for elections in party address

The President of major opposition party New Democracy (ND), Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed his party committee on Wednesday evening and unleashed an acrid attack against the Greek government.

Mr Mitsotakis called for elections as soon as possible in his speech, while he blasted the SYRIZA-ANEL coalition government using tough language against PM Alexis Tsipras.

“It’s time for Mr. Tsipras to leave. Democracy demands elections. Just like SYRIZA came to power, it will leave through elections. The best protection of democracy derives from it functioning”, he said.