ND leads SYRIZA by 13 points in latest poll

Major opposition party New Democracy (ND) leads ruling leftist SYRIZA by 13 percentage points, according to the latest poll aired on Star TV’s nightly bulletin news. The survey, conducted MRB pollsters, shows ND receiving 27.2% on the question of the respondents intend to vote, compared to SYRIZA’s 14.2%. Extreme-right Golden dawn (GD) received 7.9% of preferences, coming in third, followed by PASOK (7.8%) and KKE with 7.7%. The results on voters’ intentions in detail showed:

SYRIZA 14,2 %

ND 27,2

GD 7

PASOK 6,9

KKE 6,8

ANEL 2,3%

CENTRISTS UNION 2,3%

POTAMI 2,1%

FREEDOM VOYAGE 2,1%

OTHER 6,1%

UNDECIDED 9,8%

NO RESPONSE 1,7%