ND on the verge of absolute majority, latest poll shows

Major Greek opposition party New Democracy (ND) is on the verge of gaining absolute majority, according to the latest poll by Metron Analysis. The findings, published in newspaper “Parapolitika”, revealed that ND had opened up a 14.8% gap against ruling SYRIZA party, with the voting estimate breaking down as follows: ND-37%, SYRIZA-22.2%, Golden Dawn-8.3%, Democratic Alignment-8.1%, KKE-8%, Union Centrists-3.8%, while minor government coalition partners of SYRIZA, ANAL received 2.7%. 27% of the respondents said they believed the president of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis was more suitable for PM, while current Greek PM Alexis Tsipras had 14%, with “no-one” receiving 45%. The majority of those polled saw the agreement between Greece and the institutions as negative.