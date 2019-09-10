Nearly 3,000 migrant and refugee arrivals in Greek islands in September

Refugee and immigrant arrivals to the eastern Aegean islands continued to be steadily rise in the early days of September.

In the first 9 days of this month, 2,720 people arrived in the islands – mainly in Lesvos.

In the corresponding period of 2018, the number of refugees and immigrants that crossed into the Greek islands was 1,296.

According to members of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) cited by the newspaper “Ta Nea”, most of the arrivals were from Afghanistan, including many women and children.

According to official data from the National Coordination Centre for Border Control, Migration and Asylum show that in the Moria camp the number of people stands at 10,000 while in Vathi of Samos it reached 4,944.

The Ministry of Citizen Protection, which is now responsible for migration policy issues, plans to complete, in the next 10 days, two new structures in Karavomilos in Fthiotida and Corinth.