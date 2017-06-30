Nearly-naked models in car ad cause uproar (video)

An Ultra Tune Australia automotive ad showing two scantily-clad women putting out a car fire has become the most complained about commercial for the first half of the year -but it won’t be banned.

In a lengthy blog post, the Ads Standards Bureaus (ASB) said the ad which shows two women using a fire extinguisher to put out a car fire had dismissed despite being the most complained ad with 357 complaints.

The 11-page decision made by ASB did not find the ad breaching the code of advertising in five grounds which was discrimination, exploitative, nudity and health and safety. The 30-second commercial showcasing two women was the most complained about ad which saw ABS processing over 2,700 complaints from Jan 1 till June 30.

Discrimination and exploitation concerns made up the majority of allegations against the ten most complained about advertisements for the first half of this year, a similar trend since last year as well.

source: dailymail.co.uk