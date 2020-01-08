Netanyahu distances from Soleimani slaying, says Israel shouldn’t be “dragged” into it

Netanyahu issued a statement of praise, but restrained himself from the usual flourishes he indulges in when congratulating Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Trump’s closest ally on the international stage, is walking on a tightrope in crafting his reaction to the American strike against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

On Sunday, for public consumption, Netanyahu issued a statement of praise, but restrained himself from the usual flourishes he indulges in when congratulating Trump, such as accompanying videos.

In a statement released by his office, Netanyahu said, “Qassem Soleimani brought about the death of many American citizens and many other innocents in recent decades and at present. Soleimani initiated, planned and carried out many terrorist attacks throughout the Middle East and beyond.

“President Trump is deserving of all esteem for taking determined, strong and quick action. I would like to reiterate—Israel fully stands alongside the US in the just struggle for security, peace and self-defense.”

Read more: yahoo