New Covid-19 measures: Nationwide curfew from 12-5am, masks everywhere, reatsurants and sports venues closed in Attica and northern Greece

Among the new Covid-19 measures announced by PM Mitsotakis on Saturday to curb the spread of the pandemic were the total shut down of restaurants, sports activities, as well as entertainment venues, while there will be a curfew from 12am till 5am.

The special lockdown, similar to the French one that will be applied from 3/11 to 3/12 brings changes in the epidemiological map as the territory will be divided into 2 zones, surveillance and increased risk, instead of the current 4.

The first zone includes the green and yellow areas while the new measures in them will be universal use of a mask and traffic ban from 12 midnight to 5 in the morning.

The second zone of increased risk includes the orange and red areas, ie Attica and all of Northern Greece and for them, the special lockdown will apply with a suspension of catering, entertainment, and sports.

The first zone includes all the prefectures that until now presented relatively few cases. That is, those who until today are in the GREEN and YELLOW. The already known measures will apply in these areas, some of which are being expanded. In particular, the new measures in these areas are the following:

1. Use of masks everywhere, indoors, and outdoors.

2. Restriction of traffic from 12 in the evening until 5 in the morning.

3. 50% telework application in public and private sector

4. complete distance learning in universities.

5. No gatherings

The areas of increased risk include the areas that to date are not only in RED but also in ORANGE. That is, all of Northern Greece but also Attica, from next week.

In these areas, in addition to the measures already in force, the following will be added:

1. The operation of all dining areas is suspended, except for the home delivery of food and the takeaway from the store.

2. The operation of entertainment, culture, and sports venues is suspended: Bars, cafes, cinemas, museums, and theaters as well as indoor gyms.

3. Unlike spring, however, travel outside the prefecture is not prohibited.

Free movement, open schools, and shops.