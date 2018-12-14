New Democracy Convention starts Friday

Main opposition party New Democracy’s (ND) 12th Convention will start on Friday with a speech by its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Macedonian issue and the latest developments in the coalition government are expected to be two of the issues at the centre of attention.

Mitsotakis is scheduled to deliver a speech to the delegates in the evening. The opposition party has not invited any representative from the ruling SYRIZA party, as a reaction to what they dubbed an unfair move by PM Alexis Tsipras to speak at an event promoting the government’s policy on Macedonia in Thessaloniki at the same time Mr Mitsotakis is scheduled to address his party delegates in Athens.

The proceedings will last until Sunday when the delegates of New Democracy will elect the new members of the party’s committee.

About 3,000 delegates and more than 2,000 observers will arrive at the Metropolitan Expo Exhibition Center, Athens International Airport “El. Venizelos”, from all over Greece, as well as abroad to participate in the proceedings.

Apart from the party’s positions on growth, driven by tax and insurance cuts, the reduction of bureaucracy and effective interventions to create a truly friendly investment environment, the ND leadership wants to convince voters that it has a realistic social agenda to support the weakest sections of society.