In the latest video that emerged from the fire at Mati last Monday, July 23, a rescuer can be seen helping a young woman and a child while the beach is full of people trying to find protection from the flames.

The footage shows the rescue units removing young children and women to safety who have fled to the beach. The video, which was recorded by a Mati resident, reveals the despair, exhaustion and fatigue of the people on the beach who have just escaped the deadly flames.