New website helps Greeks abroad deal with Greece’s bureaucracy

As they met with fellow Greeks from abroad, two business partners — Stefanos Vamvakaris and Panagiotis Markos — saw the increasing need for an online service to help overseas Greeks deal with red tape.

The idea first came to them while traveling to Greece for business, promoting their company Global Touch LTD which deals web design and tourism consulting.

As they met with Greeks from abroad, they saw the many difficulties expats encounter when trying to accomplish both professional and personal matters in Greece.

This led them to develop a new website called Greex. The site offers services in various categories so that Greeks abroad do not have to go to Greece to track down experts.

The website aims at helping Greeks abroad with various services from highly experienced associates.

Here’s how it works: Expats who are looking for help in legal, financial, taxation or real estate issues need only to email Greex their request.

Greex also offers solutions to social security, education, healthcare and tourism issues.

Once the team at Greex receives the email, they will respond and advise on the steps needed to investigate or resolve the issue at hand.

Stefanos told Greek Reporter: “When working with our team you have two initial choices – services for the public sector and for private sector.

“We have various referrals for both. So, for example if you need a lawyer for a legal matter, we have two or three experts to refer to our clients.”

There is even an opportunity for a Greek abroad to present the company with a “wish”. “Maybe you are homesick and want something from Greece, maybe a religious icon or a Tama,” Stefanos said, adding: “If we can complete the request for a wish, we will – We even have a team for this!”

The price of the service depends on what service is rendered. The first step is to contact the company via their website to submit a request for assistance. They will contact you to further discuss the details of your request and pricing.

For more information visit Greex’s website here.

Source: Kerry Kolasa-Sikiaridi/greekreporter