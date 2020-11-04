New Zealand author comes under fire for racist comment about Maori Foreign Minister’s face tattoo

A New Zealand author whose book was dropped by online retailer Mighty Ape after she made derisive comments about Nanaia Mahuta’s moko (traditional Maori tattoo) says she is a victim of “woke culture”.

Mighty Ape ceased sales of Olivia Pierson’s book Western Values Defended: A Primer after it was alerted to a tweet in which Pierson posted a link to a Stuff story about Mahuta’s appointment with what many construed as a racist comment.

“Really?” she wrote. “The face of NZ’s new Foreign Minister? Facial tattoos are not exactly a polished, civilised presentation for a foreign diplomat in the 21st century. Ffs [for f…’s sake]! Jacinda [Ardern] has gone full wokelette on stilts.”

Really? The face of NZ’s new Foreign Minister? Facial tattoos are not exactly a polished, civilised presentation for a foreign diplomat in the 21st Century. Ffs! Jacinda has gone full wokelette on stilts. https://t.co/jpCqrHEqal — Olivia Pierson (@PiersonOlivia) November 2, 2020

