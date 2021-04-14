Camel kicks biker as he tries to overtake (funny video)

The video was recorded in India

A funny video posted on Twitter shows a camel kicking a moped rider as he is trying to overtake the animal on the road.

The unsuspecting rider, in shock, manages to regain his balance after hitting the footpath avoiding falling flat on his face.

The funny video was uploaded by an official of the Indian forest guard who comments in his post: “Camel teaches this man the basic traffic rule. Not to overtake from left.”

