Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty arrested for not registering as sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has allegedly been arrested for not registering as sex offender.

TMZ has reported that the 41-year-old ex-convict was in federal court on Wednesday and according to court documents, the publication says he will face a judge later today (US time).

Petty moved to California in July 2019, and was reportedly pulled over in Beverly Hills in November where it was reportedly discovered by law officials that Petty had registered as a sex offender in New York but had not registered in California – where he now lives.

The publication reported that Petty has been released on a $20,000 bond and the LA County D.A has charged him for failing to register as a sex offender in his new residents.

