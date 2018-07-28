Nine times globalists said mass immigration was a must for US economy

For decades, the big business lobby, ideologically globalist politicians, and economists have claimed that the only route to increasing the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is through increasing legal immigration levels.

On Friday, thanks to President Trump’s “America First” economy, GDP soared to 4.1 percent for the second quarter of 2018, outpacing the first quarter, in which GDP was 2.2 percent.

While Trump was on the campaign trail throughout 2015 and 2016, he repeatedly said his economic nationalist agenda would bring the U.S. GDP to at least three percent.

Globalist politicians, business executives, and economists blasted his statements at the time, claiming the only way for the U.S. to increase GDP was through mass immigration and expanding legal immigration levels beyond the already more than 1.5 million mostly low-skilled legal immigrants that are admitted to the country every year.

Here, Breitbart News chronicles the nine times globalists have claimed GDP growth was impossible under Trump:

1. Jeb Bush in 2015: We Have to ‘Dramatically Expand’ Immigration to Get 4% GDP

In 2015, then-presidential candidate Jeb Bush claimed the U.S. would need to “dramatically expand” legal immigration to the country in order to obtain four percent GDP.

2. Marco Rubio, Larry Kudlow in 2012: Mass Immigration Necessary for Economic Growth

In 2012, when Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was just about to release his now infamous “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan — that would have given amnesty to the majority of the 12 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. and would have increased legal immigration levels — he and then-CNBC host Larry Kudlow pushed the notion that the amnesty and mass immigration plan was necessary for economic growth.

3. Paul Ryan in 2013: Mass Immigration ‘Will Help’ U.S. Have ‘Growth We Want’

During a panel discussion with a local chamber of commerce in 2013, House Speaker Paul Ryan said mass legal immigration through Rubio’s 2013 amnesty was necessary to fill the U.S. with workers and increase economic growth.

