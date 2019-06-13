North Macedonia corrects provocative tourism promo after uproar caused by Proto Thema revelations

North Macedonia has corrected its official tourism campaign that used the motto “Macedonia Timeless”, following the attention brought to the matter by Proto Thema and how the use of the term Macedonia in its campaign without the geographic descriptor violated the Prespa Agreement.

The Balkan country’s tourism authorities had invested in an elaborate and costly promotional campaign which attempted to pass off the ancient Macedonian history as their own, neglecting (?) to include a geographic descriptor in the main slogan “Macedonia Timeless”.