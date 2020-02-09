North Macedonia Minister installs “Macedonia” sign on Ministry, causing official complaint by Greek Embassy

In a provocative move against Greece, North Macedonia’s newly appointed Minister of Labour and Welfare, Rasela Mizrahi, changed the sign outside the Ministry’s building to read “Republic of Macedonia”.

Mizrahi, who comes from the opposition nationalist party VMRO-DPMNE, in a press conference held at the Labor Ministry on Friday, appeared in front of the sign placed at the building on her on her instructions.

The Greek Embassy has a formal complaint on the the matter, calling it a direct violation of the Prespa Agreement.

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov strongly condemned the action of the Minister to reinstate a sign with the country’s former name (“Republic of Macedonia”) stressing that the move undermined the bilateral relations with Greece as it violated the Prespa Agreement.

“This is a blatant violation of the constitution and the laws of northern Macedonia,” said Nikola Dimitrov, who called on her to immediately remove the sign leaving the possibility of her dismissal open if she failed to do so.