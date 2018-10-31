Oil drilling to start in 2019 in Ionian Sea

Hydrocarbon exploration will commence in 2019 in the Ionian Sea, the President of the Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management S.A. (HHRM S.A.) said in an event on Tuesday. Yiannis Bassias said drilling is scheduled to start in the Gulf of Patras and Katakolo.

The consortium of Greek Petroleum and Edison is planning the first of the two to five exploration drills to follow in 2019 in the West Patras Gulf.

In Katakolo, a region that has been assigned to Energean, 10.5 million barrels have been confirmed. Production drilling will also take place next year with the view to start the production in 2020.