Olivia Culpo leaves fans speechless slipping out her bathrobe (photos)

Celebrity likes came in from Vanessa Hudgens, Olivia Munn, and reality star Savannah Chrisley

Olivia Culpo literally had fans speechless this weekend as she took to Instagram in a bathrobe – that was slipping off. The “Sports Illustrated” model is a regular when it comes to wowing her 4.5 million followers, and her Saturday update was no exception.

The post was out to talk hair – Olivia is, after all, a girly girl. With a bathrobe wardrobe and a finish that saw it coming off, though, fans of the 27-year-old had more than just the Rhode Island native’s glossy locks to lose it over. Check out the look below.

Olivia posted three photos. All showed the model looking beyond glamorous as she showcased her bronzed cleavage in a white bathrobe worn off-the-shoulder.

Olivia was posing against a backdrop of stylish lamps, seemingly in her home. The bombshell hair was on-point, the makeup was perfect, and Olivia’s sexy assets were making a stand via that bathroom attire. A caption from the star came fully dedicated to her hair crew.

“I love hair 🤩🤩 New length and V cut by @priscillavalles styled by @hairbypucciarello makeup by @cgonzalezbeauty,” she wrote.

Olivia’s post didn’t take long to generate a response. The star’s update racked up likes and comments in lighting speed – the latter saw her update clock over 244,000 likes in the space of 18 hours.

As to the fans, they were going nuts.

“Wow, Speechless” was one reply.

“Wow” seemed to see another user lost for words.

“Gorgeous,” another wrote.

“Nah I give up” came from one user who just couldn’t take it.

