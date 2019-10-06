Olympiacos BC parts ways with coach David Blatt

Olympiacos BC announced the end of their collaboration with coach David Blatt on Sunday.

The team’s disappointing showing against ASVEL in the EuroLeague premier was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back and led the club’s administration deciding to part ways with the American coach.

“After a long and respectful talk between the team owners and me, we decided to part ways for the best interest of both sides. The time I spent in Greece with Olympiacos had substance and meaning. I feel grateful for the people and the family I found in here. I have nothing but respect for the administration, the players, the staff that I enjoyed working with and I wish them the best”, commented Blatt upon his departure.

Kestutis Kemzura will serve as the team’s interim coach for the upcoming EuroLeague game against Valencia.

“The moment is difficult for all of us, as our ways are parting with a great coach and, above all, a great person. We had the honour of going ahead with one of the greatest figures in the world of basketball and we gained a lot from his presence in our team”, the statement released by Olympiacos read.

“We thank him for his contribution to the team and we wish him all the best on a personal and professional level”, the statement concluded.