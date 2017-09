After their disappointing display on the weekend at home for the Greek Super League competition, Olympiakos were facing Asteras Triplis again for the Greek Cup. The reds once left a to to be desired with their lacklustre performance and barely managed to clinch victory (2-1) in Piraeus. Emenike (71’, 77’) was the red’s scorer, while Tsoukalas (83’) scored his team’s only goal.