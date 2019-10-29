Olympiakos handball oust Turkish player after his military salute with Turkey’s national team

The Greek club issued a relevant statement on the matter on Tuesday

Olympiakos handball club has ended its collaboration with Turkish player Ali Tinkir, following the player’s military salute in a international match the Turkish national team.

The Greek club’s board released a statement the the Turkish player would no longer be taking part in the team’s activities.

Olympiacos announcement:

“Olympic SPC announces that following a management decision, Durmus Ali Tinkir will be no longer part of the handball team and will therefore not participate in the division’s activities.”