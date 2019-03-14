Olympiakos refuses to play against PAO in protest of the appointment of Greek referees

The Central Referee’s Commission for the Basketball League appointed three Greek officials for the derby between Olympiakos BC and Panathinaikos BC, but it is unclear if the match will be held, as the Reds had threatened to abstain from the match if foreign referees were not chosen.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 16.

Olympiakos had lost the recent semi-final match against their arch-rivals after they did not show up in the second half as a protest against the referees’ decisions.