Related
Greek champions Olympiakos were drawn in Group D and will face Italian giants Juventus, Spanish Barcelona and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.
Difficult group
Greek champions Olympiakos were drawn in Group D and will face Italian giants Juventus, Spanish Barcelona and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.
Mediterranean cooking by olivemagazine.gr
Embrace the world’s healthiest diet with these delicious dishes
Delicious saganaki with sausage, anthotyro and egg
An all time classic
Smoked salmon and fresh herbs breakfast omelette
High protein breakfast
Meatballs in a tomato sauce with peppers
Spicy and aromatic
Greek Moussaka: Tradition meets taste!
All time classic
Breakfast apricot & apple oatmeal
Fast and healthy
Whole-wheat cinnamon rolls with insanely fragrant glaze
Healthy and tasty!
Dreamy rabbit stew with garlic paste and Ladotyri cheese
Just right for those cold nights
Candied orange slices dipped in rich, dark chocolate
Chocolate and orange is a divine combination
Quick chocolate – banana sponge cake
Your guests will clean their plates in a jiffy
Police respond to shootings in Charleston
Shooter reportedly a disgruntled employee Read more →
PAOK 0-0 in Sweden for Europa League (1st half)
Greek side lead 3-1 on aggregate Read more →
Unicorns were actually real, new research claims
Contrary to popular belief they were ugly Read more →