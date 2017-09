Greek champions Olympiakos will have a difficult task in Italy against Juventus in their second Group D match for the Champions League. After the first match when the reds lost 3-2 at home to Portuguese Sporting Lisbon, Olympiakos are hoping to come out of the bout unscathed, but the omens are not good for the Greeks as the Italian club will be looking to make amends for their heavy loss to in Spain to Barcelona a fortnight ago.