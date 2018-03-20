One injured in FedEx package explosion in Texas

Origin or destination of package not known

At least one person has been injured in a package explosion at a FedEx facility near San Antonio in Texas, according to media reports.

The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the FedEx Ground distribution center in Schertz, local TV station KENS 5 reported.

Click 2 Houston said one person was injured, and that the package’s origin and its destination were not immediately known. USA TODAY couldn’t immediately verify that report.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI were sent to the scene as well as SWAT and bomb squads from the San Antonio Police Department, KENS 5 reported.

more at usatoday.com