Over 50% of GDP in Crete, Ionian and south Aegean generated by tourism

Tourism accounts for over 50% of GDP in the regions Crete, the south Aegean Sea and the Ionian Sea islands, according to a report by Sete Intelligence of the Greek Tourism Confederation. The data, which was calculated by Sete Intelligence by utilising an index of regional distribution of revenue by incoming tourism showed that tourism as a whole contributed one fourth of Greece’s GDP. Crete and the south Aegean created over 24% of revenues of incoming tourism for 2016, while the Ionian islands contributed 11.8% (2 billion euros). The report labelled the contribution of tourism on the GDP of the south Aegean (69.5%), Crete (47.3%) and the Ionian islands (65%) “impressive”.