Over 700,000 Israeli tourists expected to visit Greece in 2019

In 2018, the arrivals of Israeli tourists increased by over 13% in comparison to 2017 in Israel’s arrivals in Greece, as they exceeded the 600,000-mark for the first time.

The rising trend is expected to continue for 2019, as an increase of up to 16% has already been recorded in airline reservations. Over 700,000 Israeli visitors are projected to travel to Greek destinations this year, establishing Greece as the top choice for Israelis over the past 3 years.

Tourism Ministers Elena Kountoura met with her Israeli counterpart Yarin Levin, during the International Tourism Expo (IMTM) in Tel Aviv recently in a concerted effort to strengthen the ties between the two countries and promote Greece in the Israeli market by increasing the flow of visitors between the two countries.

Mrs. Kountoura met with a series of officials from the industry during the IMTM Expo.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (EOT) had a strong presence in the IMTM exhibition with a number of co-exhibitors from the regions of Epirus, Central Macedonia, South Aegean, Thessaly, Crete, Peloponnese, the municipalities of Kavala and Volos, along with many tourism businesses.