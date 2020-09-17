Over a third of Greeks in favour of military conflict with Turkey if it drills in Greek waters, poll says

Ruling New Democracy leads major opposition party SYRIZA by 16.9 points, according to a poll conducted by Alco aired on Open TV’s main news bulletin.

In the event Turkey drills in Greek territorial waters, 49% said they preferred a diplomatic solution, while 37% were in favour of a military response.

In the voting intention, 39.1% of the respondents said they would vote for New Democracy with SYRIZA receiving 22.2%, followed by KINAL with 6.9%, KKE with 5.4%, Hellenic Solution with 4.6%, DiEM25 with 3% and Golden Dawn with 1.8%. The undecided voters were 11.9%.

Of those polled 44% said incumbent PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis was most suitable to lead the country, compared to Alexis Tsipras 22%.

59% of citizens consider the use of a mask in schools necessary, while 33% consider the measure “excessive”. 61% of the respondents say they are satisfied with the government’s response to the pandemic, down from the 84% last May.

59% of the citizens consider the government’s handling of the Greek-Turkish crisis correct, while 23% were dissatisfied. At the same time, 58% of the citizens consider the new Arms deal to enhance the military necessary, with 25% believing these sums should be allocated for other needs.