Pair of Turkish F-16s infringe Athens FIR, fly over Farmakonissi

A pair of Turkish fighter jets on Monday infringed the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) and flew over the island of Farmakonissi at 10:06, at 29,000 feet, the over the islands of Lipsi and Arkious at 10:07 and 10:10, respectively.

At 10:37 the same pair of Turkish fighter jets flew over the island of Ro at 26,000 feet and then again over Farmakonissi, at 27,000 feet, at 11:05.

The Turkish F-16s were intercepted by Greek planes, according to international rules, the Hellenic National Defence General Staff said.

Source: amna