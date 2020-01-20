Pamela Anderson’s secret fifth wedding! (photo)

Baywatch star, 52, marries movie producer Jon Peters, 74, in Malibu ceremony 30 years after they first dated

Pamela Anderson has quietly gotten married for the fifth time.

The 52-year-old Baywatch vet said ‘I do’ to 74-year-old movie producer Jon Peters – best known for the films Flashdance, The Witches Of Eastwick and Batman – during a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two have a history: they dated more than 30 years ago when he met her at the Playboy mansion. The site added the pair only reunited recently.

‘There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but – for 35 years – I’ve only wanted Pamela,’ the A Star Is Born producer told the site. ‘She makes me wild -in a good way.’

‘Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,’ Peters tells THR.

