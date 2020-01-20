Pamela Anderson’s secret fifth wedding! (photo)

Pamela Anderson has quietly gotten married for the fifth time.

The 52-year-old Baywatch vet said ‘I do’ to 74-year-old movie producer Jon Peters – best known for the films Flashdance, The Witches Of Eastwick and Batman – during a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two have a history: they dated more than 30 years ago when he met her at the Playboy mansion. The site added the pair only reunited recently.

‘There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but – for 35 years – I’ve only wanted Pamela,’ the A Star Is Born producer told the site. ‘She makes me wild -in a good way.’

‘Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,’ Peters tells THR.

Read more: daily mail