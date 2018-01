Related

The dismal season of Panathinaikos Athens continued, as the club was knocked out of the Greek Cup on Wednesday despite their 1-0 victory over Lamia. The Greens, who have won the trophy 18 times, had lost in the first leg 4-1 and failed to turn around the match in the second match at home. The only goal was scored by Mounie in the 74th minute.