Trains will not be stopping at the metro station of Panepistimiou in downtown Athens as it will

be closed from 4.30 pm onwards due to a protest by groups in solidarity of the Kurds in Afrin. The demonstration has been organised by left-wing party Popular Unity (LAE) along with groups from Cypriot and Kurdish groups.

Meanwhile, trolleys will be holding a 5-hour work stoppage on Wednesday from 12 pm until 5 pm.