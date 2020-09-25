Panic as S-400 missile fails to launch! (video)

“Caucasus 2020” is currently underway during which some of the state-of-the-art Russian weapons, such as the S-400 system, are being tested

The largest exercise of the Russian Armed Forces for this year, “Caucasus 2020”, is currently underway, during which some of the state-of-the-art Russian weapons, such as the S-400 system, are being tested.

As early as March 20, Defense Minister Shoigu had said that the preparations were beginning for the “Caucasus 2020” exercise in Russia, which would surpass last year’s exercise that was the biggest until now.

A total of 12.900 soldiers are taking part in the naval and land drills that will take place from September 21 to 26, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin announced.

Iran, Belarus, China, Burma, Pakistan and Azerbaijan participate in the drills with joint military action by a group composed of forces from those countries.

Among the Russian weapons tested are the well-known S-400 missiles.

However, one S-400 missile malfunctioned when the main engine fail to start.

What followed can be seen in the following footage…

#Russian #S400 air defense missile failed to launch and the launcher was damaged during ongoing #Kavkaz2020 military exercises. pic.twitter.com/dIdmQ3R7Qe — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) September 25, 2020

