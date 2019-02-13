PAO advance to basketball Cup final after Olympiakos abandon semi-final midway

The second match between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos for the semi-finals of Greek national Cup was aborted in an unceremonious manner after the visitors refused to show up in the second half in protest of the first half’s refereeing decisions.

After this development, the Greens advance to the final where they will play against PAOK Thessaloniki. Panathinaikos led at the interval 40-25 which will be the final score in accordance with the federations regulations.

Pana coach Rick Pitino said after the end of the match that he had never seen anything like it in his 42-year old career, adding that it was disrespectful to the game.