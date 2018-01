Panathinaikos Athens defeated Spain’s Barcelona (84-75) for the Euroleague at OAKA stadium in Athens, Thursday night. Calathes and Gist had 17 points each, while Pappas picked up 15 and Singelton another 14 in an entertaining and solid performance for the Greek champs. The victory takes the Greens to 12-5 on the ladder where they are perched on 3rd spot behind archrivals Olympiakos and CSKA Moscow who have a win more. The Greens retained their unblemished home record.