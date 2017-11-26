PAOK fans clash with Pakistanis in Athens (video)

A brawl broke out between a group of PAOK fans, who travelled to Athens for the match between PAOK and Panionios, and a large contingent of Pakistani immigrants who were marching in downtown Athens, Sunday afternoon. The reason for the fight has not yet become clear, however, the Pakistani immigrants were celebrating the birthday of the prophet of Islam, Muhammad, which reportedly caused the fans to react. A video shows fans from Thessaloniki running down a much larger group of Pakistanis, who started immediately retreating in the face of the advancing fans. Police arrived on the scene relatively quickly and managed to restore order. There were no reports of injuries during the fracas.

Clashes erupt in #Athens when #PAOK hooligans attack Pakistanis holding a march celebrating prophet Muhammad’s birthday #Greece pic.twitter.com/iQZWKzOuLq — epoca libera (@epocalibera) November 26, 2017