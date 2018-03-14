PAOK ousted from European Club Association (ECA)

The European Club Association has revealed that PAOK will be suspended with immediate effect.

The President of the Greek club, Ivan Savvidis, came on to the pitch during their clash with AEK Athens on Sunday whilst carrying a gun.

Savvidis has since apologised for his actions, but the ECA have on Tuesday confirmed that the Thessaloniki-based side will have their membership blocked immediately.

A statement on their website read: “ECA strongly condemns the behaviour of PAOK FC President, Ivan Savvidis, who invaded the field of play armed with a gun during the Greek Superleague match between PAOK FC and AEK Athens on Sunday 11th March.

“In light of this, and in accordance with the ECA Statutes, the ECA Executive Board unanimously decided to suspend, with immediate effect, PAOK FC as member of the European Club Association.

“ECA exists to protect the integrity and regularity of competitions and matches as well as the sporting values and principles on which European football is based.

“The suspension remains valid until further notice and shall be reported to the ECA General Assembly in Rome on 27th March 2018.”

The ECA is the body that represents the interests of clubs to UEFA and is currently led by Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli.

Meanwhile, FIFA sent a delegation led by Director for Europe, Bjorn Vassallo to Greece in response to the Greek government’s decision to suspend the Greek football championship indefinitely. “FIFA demands an uncompromising and robust approach in exterminating all forms of violence in football,” was the statement by Vassallo.