Parthenon Marbles: International support for their reunification

The immediate support of the Parthenon Sculpture Reunification Committees was provoked by the response of the Greek Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni, to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In an interview with the Greek newspaper “Ta Nea”, Mr. Johnson stated that “I understand the strong feelings of the Greek people – and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis – on this issue. However, the British government has a firm and long-standing position on the Sculptures: they were legally acquired by Lord Elgin, in accordance with the laws in force at the time. Their legal owner is the commissioners of the British Museum, since they came into their possession”.

The Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni responded with a statement that the British Prime Minister “has not been informed by his services about the new historical data of the Ottoman era, from which it is clear that there was no legal acquisition by Lord Elgin of the Parthenon Sculptures and therefore neither from the British Museum. The Ministry of Culture and Sport can immediately provide the necessary evidence to inform the British people that the British Museum owns the Sculptures illegally. Greece does not accept the legal occupation and ownership of the Sculptures in the British Museum”.

At the same time, Lina Mendoni informed in a letter the International Committees for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures, both for the position of the British Prime Minister and for her proposal to bring to his attention, as well as to all British, the evidence that proves the illegal possession of the Sculptures by the British Museum.

The letter from the Minister of Culture provoked the rapid reaction of the Committees around the world, as well as the International Union of Committees for the Reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.

The President of the Union, Dr. Kris Tytgat, said: “I would like to congratulate Mrs Mendoni on her prompt response to Prime Minister Johnson’s statement. This proves, once again, that despite the fact that Prime Minister Johnson is an in-depth scholar of classical studies, we still have a long way to go in terms of information, even in Greece, as people do not know exactly what we ask back and ignore the exact looting conditions. And we will do it! Constant information and action in a way of cultural diplomacy, are the only reasonable solutions at the moment. Neither Athens nor Rome were built in one day. (…) We continue and we are by your side”.

The Honorary President of the Union, Professor Louis Godart, notes: “I extend my congratulations and deep gratitude to Minister Lina Mendoni for her wonderful response to Boris Johnson. Of course, we will all continue our battle for the reunification of Pheidias’ sculptures and I have no doubt that we will finally win”.

Corresponding messages have been received by almost all National Committees.