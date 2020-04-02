Patients with coronavirus in public hospitals now at 530, says Dep. Health Min Kontozamanis

He assured MPs that all the necessary measures against the pandemic have been taken in Greece

There are now 530 people infected with coronavirus or with suspected coronavirus symptoms being treated in public hospitals, said Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis in parliament on Thursday.

“At this moment, the public health system is being supplied with all the necessary materials. We will not leave any healthcare staff without protection and no healthcare institution with shortages,” he said.

Source: amna