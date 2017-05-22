Pavlopoulos-Erdogan meeting canceled!

The Turkish President didn’t meet with the Russian PM as well

The meeting between the Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been canceled.

The meeting was to be held on side of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) in Constantinople.

However, the Turkish President cancelled the meeting with the Greek President as well as the ones planned with the Russian and the Moldavian Prime Ministers as well.

President Pavlopoulos turned down the proposal made by the Turkish side to meet the Turkish Prime Minister instead.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first time since 1952 that the Greek Head of State visits Turkey, with the last being King Pavlos.