Kiev’s beautiful Orthodox museum of St. Sophia in Kiev (photos)

During his official visit to Ukraine, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras received a guided tour of the historic Christian Orthodox Church of St. Sophia. Built in the 11th century AD by many groups of craftsmen, including Greeks, the cathedral’s walls are adorned with beautiful frescoes and magnificent mosaics in the Orthodox tradition, many of which had Greek inscriptions. The Greek PM, accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and Deputy Minister for Greek Diaspora, marveled at the exquisite interior of the church with the unique 20 shades of colour appearing on the walls. The St. Sophia Cathedral of Kiev was the see of the city’s Metropolitan and up until 1686 was under the auspices of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Since 1930 it has been operating as a museum.