Photos of Utica teen’s body posted on Instagram after murder

Bianca Devins was a 17-year-old girl from Utica, New York, who was murdered on July 14. Photos of Bianca’s body were posted on social media after her death by the suspected killer, a 21-year-old New York man identified by his family as Brandon Clark, who also goes by Brandon Kuwaliski. We are not publishing the gruesome photos posted to Instagram or linking to them.

Clark was taken into police custody as he attempted to kill himself, according to the Utica Police Department. Police identified Brandon Andrew Clark and Bianca Devins as the suspect and victim on Monday. Devins was a recent high school graduate.

Despite reports that Devins met her suspected killer online, Devins’ sister says the suspect was a family friend. Police called the killing a “possible domestic incident,” WKTV reports. Utica Police said they received a call about 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, that led them to the crime scene.

