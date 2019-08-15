PM Mitsotakis from Tinos: We are taking refuge in our faith

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who was on the island of Tinos on the occasion of celebrations of the Dormition of the Holy Theotokos Virgin Mary on the island, sent a message of self-confidence and assurance about the future of Greece, noting the country had turned over a new leaf and could envision the future with greater optimism.

“Today is a great double celebration for Greeks and for Hellenism. We celebrate the Dormition of the Virgin, while at the same time honouring the Armed Forces, and these days we are drawing strength and taking refuge in our faith”, the PM said after attending the liturgy in the Panagia Tinos Cathedral.

Earlier, the Greek PM was accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS) Christos Christodoulou and the Commander of the Fleet, Admiral Stylianos Petrakis, in attending the memorial services that took place on the fast attack craft vessel “Mikonios” which at the spot where the submarine “Elli” was sunk in the second world war.