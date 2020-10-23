PM Mitsotakis met in secret with Armed Forces leadership

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the head of all three branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces during the week in secret. The Turkish provocations were at the center of the meeting, which came amid an escalation in tensions from Ankara and with the Turkish survey vessel Oruc Reis continuing its course near Kastellorizo.

The meeting was confirmed by the Minister of State George Gerapetritis. As reported on Alpha radio, the prime minister wanted to be informed in detail about the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. In fact, as he said, he wants to know all the technical data “if he is going to make big decisions, something that is a daily occurrence now”.

“The prime minister may not know everything, but he wants to know. He wants to know everything in absolute detail “, noted Mr. Gerapetritis.

The Minister of National Defence, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, was absent from the meeting. “I do not know who was there, but I know that there are issues that are purely operational,” commented Mr. Gerapetritis, adding that “obviously the political decision for what we do in our defence, is taken by the political leadership.”

